Thomas Eric "Tom" Hudak, 61, of Export, died peacefully Saturday, May 30, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 9, 1958, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Theresa Joyce (MacDonald) Hudak. Tom was employed by Westinghouse as a nuclear fuel rod inspector. He was a Navy veteran of the Cold War era, having served with the Seabees. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and going fishing. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda (Cerra) Hudak; son, John Cerra, of Export; brother, Don Hudak (Pat); sister, Candace Daly Hudak; mother-in-law, Ada Cerra; brother-in-law, Ken Cerra; very good friend, Arlene Renna; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Tom was the loving grandfather of Colton, Calley, Molley, Jake and Abbey, all of whom he was very proud. Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.