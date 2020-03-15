Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church
Mt. Pleasant, PA
View Map

Thomas E. Kozar


1955 - 2020
Thomas E. Kozar Obituary
Thomas E. Kozar, 64, of Tarrs, died unexpectedly Friday, March 13, in the Excela Health-Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mr. Kozar was born Oct. 25, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Robert and Dolores Tate Kozar. He was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church. Tom was a 1973 graduate of Southmoreland High School. He was the founder and owner of KAF-Tech Industries in Jeannette. Tom was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Firemen's Club, the VFW Post 3368, the Kosciuszko Club, and he was a life member of the NRA. Tom is survived by his loving family, his brothers and sister, Robert H Kozar and his wife, Cindy, of Ruffs Dale, David J. Kozar, of Tarrs, and Tracey Kuchar-Long and her husband, Michael, of Ruffs Dale, by his nephews and his niece, Chase Kuchar, Miles Kuchar, William P. Kozar, Jr. and Kristi Kozar; and by his close friend, Chuck Lint, of Ruffs Dale. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, William P. Kozar in 2014. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by Tom's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
