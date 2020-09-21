1/1
Thomas E. Koziatek
1938 - 2020-09-18
Thomas E. Koziatek, 82, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was born May 13, 1938, in New Kensington, son of the late Joseph and Mary Rachupha Koziatek. Thomas was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph High School and later received a master's degree in education from St. Vincent College. He worked for the Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit and was stationed within the Burrell School District for 39 years as a special education teacher at Charles A. Houston Middle School. In addition to his time spent teaching, he was also a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines for over 25 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, and gardening, but his granddaughters were his greatest joy in life. He loved and cherished spending time with them, and was an unbelievable grandfather. He is survived by his son, Jason Thomas (Jackie) Koziatek; and beloved granddaughters, Riley and Marlee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Jean Chamiok Koziatek; son, Brian Thomas Koziatek; and siblings, Alex Koziatek, Harry Koziatek, Sister Mary Claver, and Theresa Smutsky. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Private burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
SEP
23
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Guest Book sponsored by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.

5 entries
September 20, 2020
He was a great teacher of mine great man. matt davis
Matt Davis
Student
September 20, 2020
A great person that I gpt to know thru golf,always a gentlemen he will be missed, Rest in peace.

David Miller






David Miller
Friend
September 20, 2020
Mr. Koziatek will never be forgotten. He will be sadly missed
Mary Marsh
Student
September 20, 2020
Mr.Koziatek was the best of the best teachers, there was. He knew how to teach his students. He could get the word to them, where they knew exactly what he wanted from them. I enjoyed meeting with him to see where my kids were in their classes. He can make lite of subjects, but at the same time got them to understand. Jason am so very sorry about your loss . Your dad was one of a kind. Burrell school district and parents will miss him, but always rememberd. Prayers and thoughts are with Jason and family. RIP Mr. Koziatek, Brenda Marsh And Bill Marsh , Brenda and Bill's mother Mary Marsh
Mary Marsh
Student
September 20, 2020
Mr. Koziatek is my most favorite teacher ever. I'm sorry for your loss.
Brenda Marsh
Student
