Thomas E. Koziatek, 82, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was born May 13, 1938, in New Kensington, son of the late Joseph and Mary Rachupha Koziatek. Thomas was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph High School and later received a master's degree in education from St. Vincent College. He worked for the Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit and was stationed within the Burrell School District for 39 years as a special education teacher at Charles A. Houston Middle School. In addition to his time spent teaching, he was also a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines for over 25 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, and gardening, but his granddaughters were his greatest joy in life. He loved and cherished spending time with them, and was an unbelievable grandfather. He is survived by his son, Jason Thomas (Jackie) Koziatek; and beloved granddaughters, Riley and Marlee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Jean Chamiok Koziatek; son, Brian Thomas Koziatek; and siblings, Alex Koziatek, Harry Koziatek, Sister Mary Claver, and Theresa Smutsky. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Private burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com
