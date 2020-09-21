Mr.Koziatek was the best of the best teachers, there was. He knew how to teach his students. He could get the word to them, where they knew exactly what he wanted from them. I enjoyed meeting with him to see where my kids were in their classes. He can make lite of subjects, but at the same time got them to understand. Jason am so very sorry about your loss . Your dad was one of a kind. Burrell school district and parents will miss him, but always rememberd. Prayers and thoughts are with Jason and family. RIP Mr. Koziatek, Brenda Marsh And Bill Marsh , Brenda and Bill's mother Mary Marsh

Mary Marsh

Student