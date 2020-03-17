Home

Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
308 Second St
Irwin, PA
View Map

Thomas E. McGill


1949 - 2020
Thomas E. McGill Obituary
Thomas E. McGill, 70, formerly of Irwin, died Sunday March 15, 2020, in North Huntingdon. He was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Thomas C. and Florence R. (Besterman) McGill. Tom was a graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. He was a talented musician who loved to play the trumpet, and was a member of the community band, The Esquires. Music remained special to him throughout his life. Family was important to Tom, and he loved spending time with his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew McGill. Surviving are his siblings, Elaine R. McGill, of North Huntingdon, David McGill, of Sacramento, Calif., Daniel McGill, of Greensburg, Eileen Curwen (Gregg), of Galway, N.Y., and Mary Jane Oplinger (Scott), of Irwin; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. Assisting the family with arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. 805 Pennsylvania Ave. Irwin. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Norwin Play It Forward Fund, 531 Cedar Glen Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
