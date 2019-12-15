|
Thomas Earl Morton, 89, longtime Murrysville resident, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Heimberger Morton (2012); and a daughter, Lori Morton Witte (2006). Tom was born April 1, 1930, and raised in Philadelphia, the son of the late Thomas Earl Morton Jr. and Cornelia Riordan Morton. Tom served in the Army from 1947-49 before attending and graduating from Penn State University in 1953. Tom worked as a professional engineer for U.S. Steel -Edgar Thomson Works, Westinghouse, NUMEC and General Wire Spring before his retirement in 1995. He was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Export and later at Holiday Park United Methodist Church in Murrysville, where he sang in the choirs for more than 60 years. For the last decade, Tom served as the lead judge for Murrysville's photography contest. Tom is survived by daughters, Lisa Morton Franson (Paul), of Davie, Fla., and Lynn Jaycox (Nathan), of East Hampton, Conn.; a sister, Debbie Rexford (Dennis), of Yucca Valley, Calif.; grandchildren, Jared Witte (Kristen), of Houston, Texas, Jenna Smith (Wesley), of Indianapolis, Ind., Lauren Franson, of New York, N.Y., and Kristen Franson, of Atlanta, Ga.; and great-granddaughter, Julia Witte, of Houston.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville, PA 15668, followed by a memorial service and celebration of life at 6 p.m.
Online condolences may be shared at www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Tom may be made to The Westmoreland Conservancy at its online portal.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 15, 2019