Thomas Edward "Tom" Rusnack, 72, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, while surrounded and comforted by his loving family. He was born July 28, 1947, in Connellsville, a son of the late Robert J. and Helen B. Davin Rusnack. He was a retired site administrator for the Pennsylvania CareerLink System. He was a graduate of Father Geibel High School in Connellsville and attended Alliance College in Cambridge Springs and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was an honorably-discharged veteran of the Army. He was a life member of VFW No. 21 and AMVETS No. 111 in Connellsville, a regular member of American Legion No. 301 in Connellsville and a 3rd degree member of the Father John Burns Council No. 48 of the Knights of Columbus in Connellsville. He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. Lowdermilk Rusnack; three stepdaughters, Angela Dilmore and husband, Robert, of Lake Charles, La., Sue Uram and husband, Keith, of Connellsville, and Lisa Gerdes and husband, Craig, of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, Andrew and Eric Dilmore, Loren Kessler, Olivia and Makayla Uram, Alex and Emmett Gerdes; two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Alauna Kessler; two brothers, Robert J. Rusnack, of LaGrangeville, N.Y., and William C. Rusnack and wife, Marsha, of Marina del Rey, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430. A funeral service will then be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Connellsville Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Green Street and 711 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Stephen Bane officiating. A committal service will follow in the Chapel at St. Rita's Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.