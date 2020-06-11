Thomas Edward Sauers, 77, of New Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born July 30, 1942, in Derry, to Melvin A. Sauers (deceased) and Virginia (Jones) Sauers (deceased). He was a self-employed flooring salesman. He was a member of Community United Presbyterian Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who where the light in his life. He also enjoyed fishing at the river. He was a veteran of the Army Reserve. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred. He is survived by his wife, Georgia (Sigafoes) Sauers; three children, Stephanie Henry and her husband, Thad, of Export, Greg Sauers and his wife, Heather, of Irwin, and Teri Sauers, at home; five grandchildren, Ben Henry, of Kent, Ohio, Zach Henry, of Indiana, Patrick Sauers and Cheyenne Sauers, of Irwin, and Allie Coker, of Export; a brother, Larry Sauers, of Bradenville; a sister, Carole Schall, of Derry; a sister-in-law, Kathy Sauers, of Bradenville; and brothers-in-law, John Sigafoes and Jim Sigafoes and his wife, Diane. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at P. David Newhouse Funeral Home. Burial will be private. The Blairsville Military Service Group will provide military honors at the funeral home at the conclusion of the service. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.