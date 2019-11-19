Home

Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
724-929-5300
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church
801 Broad Ave
Belle Vernon, PA
View Map
1948 - 2019
Thomas Emelo Obituary
Thomas Emelo, 71, formerly of Fayette City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Grandview Estates, Elizabeth. A son of the late Thomas Charles Emelo and Elma Keller Greenlee Emelo, he was born in Fayette City on March 13, 1948. He was a social member of the American Legion, the Naomi Club and the Fairhope Rod and Gun Club. In 1998, Tom retired from U.S. Steel Clairton Works, where he was coke plant manager. He was an avid Penn State football and Pittsburgh sports teams fan. He is survived by a son, Thomas Emelo, of Hampton, S.C.; a sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Andre Jeanneret, of Brunswick, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jordan Emelo, on July 13, 2019, and a brother in infancy, Frederick Samuel Emelo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, 801 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, for both Tom and his late wife, Donna, with the Rev. Michael Crookston as celebrant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2019
