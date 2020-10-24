Thomas F. Jodon, 83, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Tom, a loving father and grandfather, was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Wilmerding to the late Thomas H. and Marie (Brick) Jodon. He graduated from East McKeesport High School in 1954. He served in the Army from 1957 to 1959. Tom received his bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Clarion University. He retired from Hempfield Area School District, where he taught history and English from 1960 to 1993. Tom was an avid reader who loved books on many subjects, especially history and the Civil War. He loved to travel and had visited countries around the world. He enjoyed good food, great conversation, music, movies, stage productions, and watching his grandchildren in school performances. Tom was a lifelong fan of Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers. He truly enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events throughout the years. He was their biggest fan. Tom is survived by his loving children, John "JJ" (Dione) Swift, Deanna (Jason) Ickes, and Tom Jodon; his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Julia, Alivia, Alex, Lynndee, Joleen, Kimberly, Traci, Johnny, Jennafer, Stefani, and Tyler; five great-grandchildren; and his former wife and lifelong friend, Ruth Jodon. There are no words to describe the deep loss Tom's family will feel with his absence. Tom will be sadly missed by the residents and staff at Redstone Highlands in Greensburg, where he lived for over five years. He was grateful for the companionship and wonderful care he received there. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A private graveside service will be held in Berlin Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Redstone Highlands Activities Fund, 6 Garden Center Dr., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
.