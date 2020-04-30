|
Thomas F. Kalemba Sr., 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Excel Health Latrobe Hospital. Tom was born May 12, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Frank and Emma Laciak Kalemba. He was a 1954 graduate of Hurst High School and a graduate of Robert E. Lee College. Tom was employed as an instrumentation supervisor for Gulf/Chevron Corporation and an Army veteran of the Korean War, stationed in Korea. He was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, a life member of Jones Mills VFW, Shaft Club and the Kosciuszko Club, Mt. Pleasant. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, an active member and volunteer of the Mt. Pleasant Little League and Junior Football League. Surviving is his son, Thomas F. Kalemba Jr. and his wife, Timberly; grandchildren, Gabriel Tatters and Donovan and Emmaleigh Kalemba; a brother, Frank Kalemba and wife, Kathy; nephews, Gregg Kalemba and wife, Chiloh, and Doug Kalemba and wife, Andrea; and great-nieces and nephews, Joel, Daelyn, Jackson, Madeleine and Milo Kalemba. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Rozinsky, and a great-nephew, Colby. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Tom's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.