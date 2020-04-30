Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kalemba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Kalemba Sr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Kalemba Sr. Obituary
Thomas F. Kalemba Sr., 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Excel Health Latrobe Hospital. Tom was born May 12, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Frank and Emma Laciak Kalemba. He was a 1954 graduate of Hurst High School and a graduate of Robert E. Lee College. Tom was employed as an instrumentation supervisor for Gulf/Chevron Corporation and an Army veteran of the Korean War, stationed in Korea. He was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, a life member of Jones Mills VFW, Shaft Club and the Kosciuszko Club, Mt. Pleasant. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, an active member and volunteer of the Mt. Pleasant Little League and Junior Football League. Surviving is his son, Thomas F. Kalemba Jr. and his wife, Timberly; grandchildren, Gabriel Tatters and Donovan and Emmaleigh Kalemba; a brother, Frank Kalemba and wife, Kathy; nephews, Gregg Kalemba and wife, Chiloh, and Doug Kalemba and wife, Andrea; and great-nieces and nephews, Joel, Daelyn, Jackson, Madeleine and Milo Kalemba. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Rozinsky, and a great-nephew, Colby. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Tom's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -