1/1
Thomas F. Leasure
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas F. Leasure, 78, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Sept. 8, 1942, in South Greensburg, a son of the late John and Elsie (Lopes) Leasure. He was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and prior to retirement, had been employed by ABB, South Greensburg. He was an Army veteran. Thomas was a member of Valley Green Golf and Country Club and Champion Club Member of USGA. He golfed with many league members, especially his golf buddies, Vince Miscovich, Lee Prince, Bill Rader and Tom Orsinger. He was a life member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Truck Co. No. 2, a member of the Pennsylvania State Firemen's Association and the Western Pennsylvania Firemen's Association. Thomas was an avid model train collector and also recorded stats in the press box with Wally Ziewacz for the Greensburg Salem football games. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; and special uncle, Walter Leasure. He is survived by Loraine Pandolf, of Greensburg; special nieces and nephews, Rick and Nancy Hughes, Alisa and Doug Summy, Kristin and Vince Zaccaria, Jan and John Kulcsar and Karen Harper; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, including special cousin, Laura Lydic. Friends will be received from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 924, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved