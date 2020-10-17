Thomas F. Leasure, 78, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Sept. 8, 1942, in South Greensburg, a son of the late John and Elsie (Lopes) Leasure. He was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and prior to retirement, had been employed by ABB, South Greensburg. He was an Army veteran. Thomas was a member of Valley Green Golf and Country Club and Champion Club Member of USGA. He golfed with many league members, especially his golf buddies, Vince Miscovich, Lee Prince, Bill Rader and Tom Orsinger. He was a life member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Truck Co. No. 2, a member of the Pennsylvania State Firemen's Association and the Western Pennsylvania Firemen's Association. Thomas was an avid model train collector and also recorded stats in the press box with Wally Ziewacz for the Greensburg Salem football games. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; and special uncle, Walter Leasure. He is survived by Loraine Pandolf, of Greensburg; special nieces and nephews, Rick and Nancy Hughes, Alisa and Doug Summy, Kristin and Vince Zaccaria, Jan and John Kulcsar and Karen Harper; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, including special cousin, Laura Lydic. Friends will be received from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 924, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
.