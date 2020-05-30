Thomas Flinn Morris, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully at Duke University Hospital surrounded by his loving family Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Durham, N.C. "Tom" was born in Pittsburgh to John and Ann (Flinn) Morris on Oct. 17, 1945. He went to Pittsburgh Central Catholic for high school, followed by University of Dayton and Point Park College, where he received a bachelor's in accounting and systems. His professional life was spent as a certified public accountant in a business he created and built: Morris, Paris and Associates. He was a member of PICPA and ESPMG. After college, he married the love of his life and best friend Linda (Maschenic) Morris on Sept. 14, 1968. He loved his children, whose sporting and artistic events were never missed. Tom became an avid golfer over the years. He enjoyed spending a long day on the beach laughing with his friends and family and floating quietly in the ocean. In recent years, he and Linda split their time between Pittsburgh and Naples, Fla., where they gained wonderful friendships, golfed as much as possible, and spent plenty of time in the sun. In the last several months in the hospital, he fought the good fight and stayed as positive as he could, all the while working hard to get better. The staff always mentioned how he smiled and tried no matter what. He is survived by Linda, his loving wife of 51 years, and his children, Thomas II (Jessica) and Annie (Jacob) Klapper. "Poppy" will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Thomas III, Evelyn, Ashley, Taite and Rory; and his three brothers, John (Roseann), Michael (Jeannine) and Timothy (Erin). Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann. He will be celebrated in a memorial Mass in Pennsylvania in the future when it becomes possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 30, 2020.