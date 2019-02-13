Thomas G. Filtz, 53, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, and it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear little brother "Tom Tom," but even in our heartbreak we know that there is great rejoicing in heaven since he has been reunited with our parents, William Sr. and Lea Filtz, who were able to receive his first ever hugs, kisses and words. We were honored that our parents trusted the care of their first child to us, and it was a great privilege to be in the daily presence of a true angel of God, who blessed us with a family member who taught us compassion and mercy. Tom was born in 1965, the sibling of Patricia (William) Mower, of North Huntingdon, Elizabeth, of North Huntingdon, William (Theresa) Filtz, of Valdosta, Ga., Dolores (Gary) Benson, of Greensburg, Carol (Kenneth) Lichtenfels, of North Huntingdon, and Ann (Mike) Novak, of North Huntingdon. He is survived by nieces, Juliana Benson, Jamie Frayvolt, Jackie Bookwalter, Nicole Novak, Abby Lichtenfels and Jennifer Miller; nephew, Daniel Mower; great-nieces, Taylor Bowman, MacKenzie Russo, Zoe Frayvolt and Charly Frayvolt; great-nephews, Lucas Bates and Nash Bookwalter; great-great-nieces, nephews and cousins; and Aunt Peggy, of Waterloo, S.C., and Aunt Carol Filtz, of Berwyn, Pa.

The visitations, Mass and burial were private. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.

If desired, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 13 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary