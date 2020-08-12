1/
Thomas G. Kastner
1932 - 2020
Thomas Gene Kastner, 87, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died at his condominium Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was the eldest son of Rev. Wilfred M. and Elizabeth V. (Smithnosky) Kastner. Tom was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant. He was a 1950 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. While engineering was his way through life with numerous employers, his passions were his businesses; Holiday Lanes in Lisbon, Ohio, Toronto Lanes in Toronto, Ohio, and Architectural Surfaces in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (from 1981 until 2011). Tom served his country in the Army from 1953 to 1955. Tom is survived by many friends and family including Denise Kastner, of Lisbon, Mike (Rachel Shelley) Kastner, of Myrtle Beach, Mark (Sheila) Kastner, of Lisbon, Carol (Harry) Adams, of Wyomissing, Pa., Karen (David) White, of Wadsworth, Ohio; stepchildren, Robert (Pam) Green, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Alysia (Dan) Calhoun, of Conway, S.C.; his best friend and brother, Forrest (Ella Mae) Kastner, of Mt. Pleasant; and his sister, Sandra (Louis) Shumar McDaniels, of Wasilla, Alaska; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Gene Shumar; and nephew, Gene Shumar II. The family is thankful for the services and support from Myrtle Beach Funeral Home & Crematory. Local services have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
