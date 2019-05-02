Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Thomas G. Sarsfield Obituary
Thomas G. Sarsfield, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born Feb. 23, 1947, in Greensburg, to the late James and Eleanor (Reidmiller) Sarsfield. Tom was a very proud, yet humble, Army Vietnam veteran. He loved to golf, fish and garden. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Emily (Solomon) Sarsfield; two sons, Matt (wife Elaine) and Scott (wife Kerri) Sarsfield; six grandchildren, Ayla, Mason, Mitchell, Aiden, Declan and Nolan Sarsfield; three brothers, Bill (wife Patty), Tim (wife Patty) and Pat (wife Donna) Sarsfield; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Sarsfield, and sister, Eleanor "Sissy Mae" Sarsfield.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Interment with full military honors will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania by visiting www.neverforgetvets.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 2 to May 3, 2019
