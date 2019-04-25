Thomas G. Slavic, 64, of Ruffs Dale, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born Aug. 17, 1954, in Uniontown, he was the son of Thelma (Harris) Slavic, who survives and resides in West Newton, and the late Albert Slavic. Thomas was a coal miner and worked for the Mathies Coal Mine. He was a member of St. Basil the Great Russian Orthodox Church in Rostraver Township and the United Mine Workers of America. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Valerie Pricener Slavic; son, Thomas G. Slavic Jr.; daughter, Nikki Slavic Drobny, of Columbus, Ohio; stepsons, Jo Jo Pricener and Taylor Pricener; stepdaughter, Raechel Pricener; grandchildren, Taylor Coalter, Nadia Coalter, Ayden Pricener, Liam Pricener and Remi Pricener; brothers, Albert E. Slavic and David G. Slavic; sisters, Frances Sabo, Catherine M. Hanna, of Ravenna, Ohio, and Virginia M. Stewart, of Kentucky; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Basil The Great Russian Orthodox Church, 1449 Ridge Road, Rostraver Township for a funeral service with the Rev. Ignatius Green officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. A parastas will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019