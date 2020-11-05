1/
Thomas Greygor
1942 - 2020
Thomas Greygor, 77, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family. He was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Lawrenceville, to the late Andrew and Jennie (Killen) Greygor. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Cheryl; a daughter, Tammy (Nino) DiLascio, of Saltsburg; two grandchildren, Dr. Sara (Noah Miller) DiLascio and Marie (Charlie Kleman) DiLascio, CRNP; a brother, Patrick Michael Greygor; and also survived by several nieces and nephews. Tom's passion was gardening around the house and he always said "there is always room for one more plant" in his flower gardens. He collected antiques and collectables and loved the adventure of finding that one last piece to complete a collection. The most important thing to him was his family, which he so enjoyed spending time with. Private services will be held at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Entombment will be at Twin Valley Memorial in Delmont. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please place "In memory of Thomas Greygor" on the memo line. Online condolences may be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Memories & Condolences
