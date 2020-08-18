So sorry to hear of Tom’s passing, my deepest sympathies & condolences the Arneson family. Tom and I grew up together in Chapel Downs and went to Harmar Elementary School and Springdale HS. We lost touch after high school, but I remember playing football in the 3 adjoining yards behind his house with Steve Kutcko and Dave Timpson also playing baseball over at the ball field and riding bikes on the bicycle trail and on Panza’s Farm. So surprised to read that both Sharon and Bryn live here in New Kensington too. Again, my deepest sympathies, Tom was a good guy.

Don Henderson

Classmate