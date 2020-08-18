Thomas H. Arneson, 63, of Cranberry, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was born March 25, 1957, to his parents, loving mother Theresa Cutillo Arneson and his father, the late Richard Arneson. He graduated from Springdale High School in 1975 and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Tom worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where he eventually retired. He enjoyed reading mysteries, watching movies and our Pittsburgh sports teams. Tom was president of the board of Lower Valley Ambulance Service as well as the Freedom Woods Homeowners Association. He will be sadly missed. Surviving him are his loving wife, Marti (Smiles) Arneson; mother, Theresa Cutillo; sister, Sharon (Bryan) Walters, of New Kensington; brother, Bryn (Sharon) Arneson, of New Kensington; stepchildren, Rachel Smiles, Matthew Smiles and Emily Woodward; many nieces and nephews; and his feline friends, Winston and Winnie. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Interment will be private for his immediate family. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
