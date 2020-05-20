Thomas H. McDonough III, 74, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born July 18, 1945, in Greensburg, and was a son of the late Thomas H. Jr. and Ann (Kaiser) McDonough. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Melveen R. "Kelly" (Callahan) McDonough; his grandson, Kyler Kettren; and his brother, Fred McDonough. Prior to his retirement, Tom was a paramedic, having worked for Mutual Aid in Greensburg for more than 30 years. He was a family man and loved spending time with his grandchildren. They were the light of his life. He enjoyed all Pittsburgh sports. Tom is survived by his son, Chris (Jessica) Kettren, of Latrobe, and two special grandsons, Gaige and Gavin Kettren. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services were private. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. A memorial to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.