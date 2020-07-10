1/1
Thomas H. Sager
1966 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Henry Sager, 53, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 7, 1966, in Greensburg, a son of Kathleen Jaynes Sager and the late Ronald F. Sager. He was employed as a graphic artist by Bondi Printing Company of Murrysville. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and kayaking in his free time. He also loved listening to music, writing music and playing instruments. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald F. Sager. He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Jaynes Sager; his son, Roman Sager and fiancee, Alicia; his daughter, Brandy Sager; brother, Ronald E. Sager; also a number of nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A memorial service for Tom will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
