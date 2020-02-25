Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Thomas J. Bridge


1931 - 2020
Thomas J. Bridge Obituary
Thomas J. Bridge, 88, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 21, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Joseph T. Bridge and Alta M. (Todd) Bridge. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel Co. He was a Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War. Thomas was a charter member of the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club and a member of the American Legion Post No. 515. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working outside at his home, and along with his wife, they enjoyed camping and traveling in their motor home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Adams) Bridge; one daughter, Shelley Ann Ergas; a son-in-law, Mick Stehley; and three brothers, Regis E., Joseph G., and Donald B. Bridge. Thomas is survived by four sons, Thomas R. Bridge and his wife, Diane M., of Hollsopple, Karl Bridge, of Leadville, Colo., Erik Bridge and his wife, Terry Sue, of Ligonier, and Mark Bridge and his wife, Tara, of Waynesburg, Pa.; two daughters, Lori Stehley, of Bradenville, and Kimberly Keltz and her husband, Bob, of Latrobe; a son-in-law, Sandy Ergas, of Leland, N.C.; one sister, Patricia Bridge, of Rochester, N.Y.; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. At Thomas' request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
