Thomas J. "Spanky" Carson Jr., 71, of Scottdale, died early Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Thomas John Carson Sr. and Catherine Reagan Carson, who died March 21, 1993, and March 23, 1995, respectively. Tom was a lifelong and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, where he also attended Parochial School. He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1966. He was the owner and manager of Carson's Tavern, in Scottdale, for 32 years. He enjoyed spending as much time as he could at his camp in Big Bear Lake, W.Va. Spanky is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him; his three loving and devoted sons, Timothy Carson and wife, Kristine, of Scottdale, Jeffrey Carson and wife, Shaneen, of Everson, James Carson and wife, Kristan, of Scottdale; his grandchildren, Stephen, Zoe, Kayla, Reagan, Jimmy, Dominic Craig, Gia, Bailee, Kaden, and David Miller; his brother, James S. Carson, of Everson; and his faithful canine companion, Chico, who traveled everywhere with Tom. In addition to his parents, Tom will once again be reunited with the love of his life, Carol J. Rath Carson, who died Aug. 13, 2008.

Family and friends of Tom are cordially invited to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, where prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with his funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with his Pastor, the Rev. Andrew M. Kawecki, as celebrant. A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Tom will be laid to rest in St. John's Parish Cemetery, next to his wife, Carol.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Spanky in a special way may direct gifts to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or to St. Jude's Hospital Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.