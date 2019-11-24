|
|
Thomas J. Coyne Jr., of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home. Born Oct. 25, 1967, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Thomas J. Coyne Sr., of Houston, Texas, and Shirley G. Stuck Coyne, of Charleston, W.Va. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Dana A. (Hunter) Coyne; and his maternal grandmother, Eunice Stuck. Tom is survived by two daughters, Anna Coyne, of Pittsburgh, and Tabitha Coyne, of Tennessee; one brother, Bernard B. Lewis, of Greensburg; two sisters, Tuesday A. Kaul, of Houston, Texas, and Christina L. Volk and her husband, David, of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Cameron, William, Lilianna, Talia, Ayla, and Eva; and his in-laws, Marlene and James Carns, of Latrobe.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Justin Matro, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019