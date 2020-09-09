Thomas J. Davis Jr., 52, of Brackenridge, formerly of Ford City, died at 10:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison Township, after a three-year illness. He was born March 4, 1968, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Plum High School in 1986. He was a crane operator for Local Union 66 for 10 years, and worked at Murray Auto Electric, in Delmont. He was the son of the late Thomas J. Davis and surviving mother, Claudia Conte Davis. He loved his cat, Leo, enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Penguins, riding his motorcycle, playing darts and was in a pool league. He was an outdoorsman, avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed working on cars and did carpentry. He was a member of a karate school and volunteer for Burrell Township Fire Department. He is survived by his mother, Claudia Conte Davis, with whom he made his home; and sister, Theresa Davis, of Claridge. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Davis Sr. The family has requested that the funeral service will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Condolences maybe made at www.krynickifh.com
