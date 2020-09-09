1/
Thomas J. Davis Jr.
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Davis Jr., 52, of Brackenridge, formerly of Ford City, died at 10:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison Township, after a three-year illness. He was born March 4, 1968, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Plum High School in 1986. He was a crane operator for Local Union 66 for 10 years, and worked at Murray Auto Electric, in Delmont. He was the son of the late Thomas J. Davis and surviving mother, Claudia Conte Davis. He loved his cat, Leo, enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Penguins, riding his motorcycle, playing darts and was in a pool league. He was an outdoorsman, avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed working on cars and did carpentry. He was a member of a karate school and volunteer for Burrell Township Fire Department. He is survived by his mother, Claudia Conte Davis, with whom he made his home; and sister, Theresa Davis, of Claridge. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Davis Sr. The family has requested that the funeral service will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Condolences maybe made at www.krynickifh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
7242248778
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krynicki Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Praying for you all with our deepest sympathy.
Jack Lucas
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved