Thomas J. Godlewski


1944 - 2020
Thomas J. Godlewski Obituary
Thomas J. Godlewski, 76, a longtime resident of Greensburg, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Minnesota, where he had moved to be near his daughter, Rachel. He was the son of the late Virginia Rucolas Godlewski and Bernard Godlewski. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Karen Gardner Godlewski; and his brother, Bernard Godlewski Jr. Tom is survived by his daughters, Gretchen "Gigi" Lawrence, of New Hope, Pa., Alexis Jackman, MD (Patrick), of Greenwich, Conn., and Rachel Godlewski (Matthew Carper), of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Meredith "Maisie" and Theodore Carper, and Charlie "Mac" Jackman; three nieces, Laurie McPeck, Bonnie Gardner Bullock and Marcie Huston; three nephews, J. Curtis, Eric W. and David Gardner. His family was the love and center of his life. Tom received his B.A. from Bowling Green State University and his Juris Doctorate from Duquesne University. He practiced law with Godlewski and Associates and served as the solicitor of Hempfield Township for many years. He was a member of the Greensburg Country Club and Pike Run Country Club. Golfing and reading were his passions and he relished sharing good food and joy with family and friends. To protect our community during this pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Calvary Episcopal Church in Pittsburgh. Memorials may be made to Seton Hill College.
