Thomas J. Henderson Sr., 78, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Henderson was born Aug. 2, 1941, in Connellsville, the son of the late Edward and Virginia Helkowski Henderson. Tom was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. He was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School, and had served in the Army from 1960 to 1965. He was a member of VFW Post 3368, the Amvets and numerous social and fraternal clubs. Tom had been employed for most of his life as a certified electrician. He loved his dog, Spunky, and his bird, Jake, and he also enjoyed other animals and loved to feed the squirrels and birds in his yard. He was a true animal lover. Thomas had a passion for coaching baseball from Little League to Pony League for more than 15 years. He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 16 years, Rosemary Sibal Henderson; his children, Thomas Henderson Jr., Timothy (Pamela) Henderson, Tony (Barbara) Henderson, and Tiffany (Michael) Powers; his grandchildren, Andrew, Kayla, Corey, Christopher, Tristan, Eddie and Mariah; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; five sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Marilyn; two sisters; and one brother. In honoring Tom's wishes, there will be no visitation hours or viewing.
Family and friends are all invited to attend his funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Visitation of The Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 740 Walnut St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Dennis A. Bogusz as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private entombment will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 446, and VFW Post 3368.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the Excela Hospice nurses Leanne, Sandy, Anna and Heather for their exceptional care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2019