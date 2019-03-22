Thomas J. Juraszek, 86, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital. Born Oct. 18, 1932, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Leon and Maryanna (Menet) Juraszek and the husband of Bernadette (Slepecki) Juraszek for 60 years. Tom was a retired paper hanger and painter and a member of the Painters Union Local No. 6. He was an Army veteran, serving during peacetime. He was a lifelong member of Corpus Christi Church. Tom was also a member of the White Oak American Legion Post 701 and the PNA 352 social club of McKeesport. He enjoyed gardening, wood working, bowling and hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Tom is also survived by his daughter, Dr. Amy L. Juraszek, of Jacksonville, Fla.; also nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi Church. Committal will follow in St. Mary's Polish Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Western PA Conservancy at www.waterlandlife.org., 412-288-2777. In lieu of flowers, condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.