|
|
Thomas J. Keough Jr., 84, of New Alexandria, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1934, son of the late Thomas J. Sr. and Ruth Ann Dilling Keough. Tom retired from Carolina Freight and had also worked for SUE Inc. He was a member of a number of social, veterans', and sportsmens' clubs, including VFW Post 33, Greensburg, and American Legion Post 18, Slickville. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mauvis "Molly" Wingard Keough; a son, Brandon Keough, of Latrobe; two daughters, Sue (Todd) Thorne, of Blairsville, and Robin (Wayne) Karr, of Smyrna, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Heather (Dave) Hoffman, Chris (Corrie) Houp, Jody Keough, Jake Keough, and Kiersten Keough; and two great-grandchildren, Nickolas Poper and Ashley Kemerer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in New Alexandria Union Cemetery.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019