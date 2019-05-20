Thomas J. "Tom" Kott Jr., 73, of Smithton, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 23, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John Kott and Lucille (Cornell) Kott Bosetti. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Gerard Boller and Jack Fabean. Tom was an Army veteran. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg for more than 15 years in the housekeeping department. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling, visiting the casino and going on cruises. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Charlene M. (Semko) Kott; his son, Thomas J. (Tonya) Kott, of Mt. Pleasant, and special granddaughter, Kaitlyn Kott; four sisters, Barbara Boller, of Utah, Sally (Elio) Coletti, of West Newton, Eva Bosetti and her husband Robert Hudson, of Coraopolis, and Marlene Fabean, of Smithton; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; along with his companion Maggie, whom he cherished. Tom's smile and kind heart will be forever missed by his family, many friends at Jack's Supermarket and dear neighbors. The family would like to thank Excela Health Hospice for all their love and compassionate care.

There will be no public visitation, per Tom's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2019