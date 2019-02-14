Thomas J. Kuncher, 64, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Hempfield Township. Born April 9, 1954, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Herbert Kuncher and Winona (Fisher) Kuncher. Prior to his retirement, Tom had been employed at Latrobe Brewing Co. He was a longtime fireman for Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Company No. 6, and had been a volleyball coach for the Foothills Volleyball Club. He also enjoyed spending time hunting and detailing cars. Tom is survived by his wife, Toni L. (Loughner) Kuncher, of Latrobe; two daughters, Lindsay R. (Kuncher) Barr and her husband Scott A., of Charleston, W.Va., and Erin C. (Kuncher) Sellers and her husband Matthew K., of Parkersburg, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Landry and Cooper Barr and Lachlen Sellers; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph "Moe" and Barbara Loughner, of Latrobe; and his brothers-in-law, L.J. Loughner and family and William Loughner.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Company No. 6, 316 Lloyd Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650; or to the American , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 ( ). To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.