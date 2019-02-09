Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Wake
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation Roman Catholic Church
740 W. Walnut St.
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Thomas J. Magyor Obituary
Thomas J. Magyor, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at his home. Tom was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Mammoth, the son of the late George and Anthanette Klejka Magyor. Tom was a 1958 graduate of Hurst High School, a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant and an Army veteran, attaining the rank of sergeant, of the Vietnam era, and was called to duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He went to work at the age of 16 in his Uncle Joe's coal mine in Indiana and then was employed by the Modulus Corp. as a machinist until it's closure. He was a member of the Hecla Sportsman's Club, where he enjoyed fishing. His favorite pastimes were firearms, enjoying all aspects, including reloading. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Fencil Magyor; children, Eric Magyor (Kathy), of North Warren, Pa., Kim Magyor, of Pittsburgh, Troy Magyor (Jennifer), of Scottdale, and Rita Magyor, of Laurelville; grandchildren, Elijah Magyor and Jacob Koningsor; brothers, John Magyor (Wanda), of Pleasant Unity, and Ronald Magyor (Peg); and sister, Teresa Lincoln, of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Bob Magyor.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Visitation Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Military honors will be conducted at the church by American Legion Post 446 Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Calumet. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Please visit Tom's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
