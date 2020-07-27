Thomas J. Meyers, 74, of Spokane, Wash., formerly of Bremerton, Wash., and Everett, Wash., died at home Monday, June 22, 2020, after a short illness. Born Oct 4, 1945, in Braddock, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward J. Meyers Sr. and Christine R. (Drylie) Meyers; late paternal grandparents, John and Mary Meyers; and late maternal grandparents, John and D. Olive Drylie. Tom graduated (1963) from Kiski Area Senior High School in Vandergrift, after which he enlisted in the Navy (1963), serving on nuclear submarines USS Permit, USS Tecumseh and USS Flasher. After leaving the service in 1969, Tom moved to Washington state where he worked for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as planner/estimator until he retired in 1995 with 26 years of service. He was not ready to sit back, so he moved to Everett, Wash., where he was employed as a manufacturing engineer with Boeing until 2010. To name a few of Tom's other interests, he held life membership with Veterans of Foreign Wars (Spokane and East McKeesport), National Rifle Association of America, Rod and Gun Clubs in the Spokane area, GSC-Meals on Wheels, volunteer for Special Olympics, mentor at community college, Republican National Committee and tending his precious garden. Tom is survived by one child, Molly Katie Kathleen Meyers Cunningham; and one grandson, Mason Meyers; one brother, Edward J. (Georgia) Meyers Jr.; five sisters, Kathleen Meyers-King, Cheryl (George) Zietz, Roberta (Allen) Myers, Mary Meyers and May (Michael) Baran; aunt, Jean Reed; and cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and associates. Due to coronavirus, Tom will be interred at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Wash. with a private service being scheduled later this year. Tom's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who spent time or cared for Tom during his illness. Your help was greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers and to honor Tom's memory, please donate to your favorite Public Broadcasting Station.



