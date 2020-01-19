Home

Thomas J. Mimnaugh


1921 - 06
Thomas J. Mimnaugh Obituary
Thomas J. Mimnaugh, 98, of West Newton, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. He was born June 11, 1921, in East Pittsburgh, a son of the late Michael and Edna (King) Mimnaugh. Thomas was a member of First Church of God, West Newton, and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy. Prior to retirement, he was employed by US Steel in Duquesne. Surviving are his wife, Velma Mimnaugh; children, Hellen Riggs, Richard Mimnaugh and wife, Karen, Lois Barnes and husband, Mark, Melanie Monticue and husband, James, Donna Sheets, and Scott Mimnaugh and wife, Michelle; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in First Church of God, 157 N. Second St., West Newton, where services will be held at noon. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Church of God. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 19, 2020
