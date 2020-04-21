|
|
Thomas J. Robinson, of Delafield, Wis., fell asleep in Jesus' arms Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 95 years. He was born July 2, 1924, in Freeport to Lila (Woods) and Joseph "Vince" Robinson. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Kuhl) for 27 years; loving father of John (Carol), Tom (Edee) and Janet Robinson; proud grandfather of four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and dear stepfather of Jeffrey (Andrea), Eric (Beth), Daren (Heidi) and David (Jamie) Crotteau. Tom is also loved and will be missed by 11 step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. Tom is also survived by his brother-in-law, William Douglas; brother- and sister-in-law William and Linda Lawless; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wives, Margaret "Peg" (Aggers) and Lillian "Lil" (Pytel Petro); his brothers, John "Jack" and Robert "Bobby"; and sisters, Mary Ellen "Sis" Mohney and Judith "Judy" Douglas. Private services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be made to Mercy Drive Ministries, 1531 Mercy Drive, Orlando, FL 32808.