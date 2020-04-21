Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Robinson


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Robinson Obituary
Thomas J. Robinson, of Delafield, Wis., fell asleep in Jesus' arms Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 95 years. He was born July 2, 1924, in Freeport to Lila (Woods) and Joseph "Vince" Robinson. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Kuhl) for 27 years; loving father of John (Carol), Tom (Edee) and Janet Robinson; proud grandfather of four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and dear stepfather of Jeffrey (Andrea), Eric (Beth), Daren (Heidi) and David (Jamie) Crotteau. Tom is also loved and will be missed by 11 step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. Tom is also survived by his brother-in-law, William Douglas; brother- and sister-in-law William and Linda Lawless; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wives, Margaret "Peg" (Aggers) and Lillian "Lil" (Pytel Petro); his brothers, John "Jack" and Robert "Bobby"; and sisters, Mary Ellen "Sis" Mohney and Judith "Judy" Douglas. Private services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be made to Mercy Drive Ministries, 1531 Mercy Drive, Orlando, FL 32808.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -