Thomas J. Rodjom
1949 - 2020
Thomas Joseph Rodjom, 71, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from leukemia. Thomas was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Washington, Pa., son of Jane Ceglarski Rodjom and the late Joseph Rodjom. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Drummond; his mother, Jane Rodjom; two sons, Matthew (Sarah) Rodjom and Patrick (Katherine) Rodjom; five grandchildren, Emily, Marisa, Zachary, Charles, and Claire; his sister, Kathy (Thomas) Monda; and numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas worked for 30 years as a professional engineer for ALCOA Technical Center, retiring in 2009. A 1972 graduate of the Naval Academy in Annapolis; he retired from the Navy as a captain with 30 years of dedicated service. Thomas was a beloved husband and father, a devout Catholic and member of Mother of Sorrows Church, and an active member in his community for his entire life. He served on the board of MASA and FAST, was instrumental in building several of the soccer fields throughout Murrysville, and served on the Parish Council and Financial Council at Mother of Sorrows Church. He loved sports, especially when he was coaching or cheering on his sons, and enjoyed his time fishing and boating with family and friends at his second home in Deep Creek, Md. The family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations made in Thomas' name to Westmoreland County Food Bank or Mother of Sorrows Church. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
November 28, 2020
My mother & I express our sincere condolences for your loss of a great man and role model. I grew up wanting to be like Thomas when I was little. Our hearts go out to your family, especially to our beloved Aunt Jane (my Godmother), Kathy Monda, & Deborah. We wish we could be with you during this difficult time. We cherish our memories of all of you.
Dean Zgoda
Family
November 28, 2020
We were so sad to learn of Tom's passing. We have thought about you guys many times over the last several years. We have fond memories of the times we spent together. Our thought and prayers are with you Deb, your family and friends. His memory will always be with us and may he rest with eternal peace.
Gary and Mary Kay
Friend
November 28, 2020
I worked with Tom for his entire career at ALCOA. He was a great coworker but a greater friend. My deepest sympathy.
Bill Means
william means
Friend
November 27, 2020
Deep sorrow for your family. Lots of respect and admiration for your work and work ethic at Alcoa. Really liked knowing your son was a NCAA Swimmer. I know you were devoted to family, God, country, and very obviously to Alcoa!
Tom Hornack
Thomas Hornack
