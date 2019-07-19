Thomas J. Ross, originally of Jeannette, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born in 1936 to Antony (Genovese) Ross and Florence. He was married to Agnes in 1958, and they had two daughters, Charmaine and Candace. Thomas was employed for many years as a truck driver, and loved to drive. He had a perfect driving record throughout his many years as a truck driver, and was active in the Teamsters, Local 30 for many years. He loved the many dachshunds that he had throughout his life and enjoyed watching television, reading, music and sitting outside. He was a car aficionado, and used to detail cars. He began driving his father's delivery truck at age 11, self-taught by reading an Army truck manual. While he drove long hours as a truck driver, he would often save part of his sandwich for a treat for one of his dachshunds. He loved all animals and nature, and despite having lost his parents as an adolescent and being unable to complete high school, he read a lot, and obtained his GED (with honors) at age 49. He was known for his witty sense of humor. He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters; three brothers; and wife, Agnes. Thomas is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Charmaine and Robert and Candace and Thomas; his only grandson, Thomas; and two nieces. The last dachshund that he rescued is being cared for by his daughter and son-in-law. The family asks that you consider donating to Dachshund Rescue of America or to The Animal Friends of Westmoreland County in his memory since he loved animals so much. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 19, 2019