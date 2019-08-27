|
|
Thomas John Speal, 85, of New Alexandria, passed away at his home Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Friday, Oct. 20, 1933, in Standard Shaft (Westmoreland County), the son of the late Daniel and Edna Lisbon Speal. Thomas was an Air Force veteran, loved antique cars, music, especially classic country western and taking Sunday rides "all week long". Before his retirement, he worked at Pavarnick Brothers Construction and was owner/operator of Speal's Tavern from 1980 to 2009. He is survived by four children, Carrie Pizer and her husband, Tom, of Indiana, Thomas Speal and his wife, Tu, of New Alexandria, Terry Speal and his wife, Tammy, of Blairsville, and Sara Speal, of New Alexandria; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Dan Speal and his wife, Patty, of Saltsburg (Nowrytown); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Saranna Louise McClelland Speal; two sisters, Ann Eckel and Jane Hartman; and a nephew, James Steele.
Family will have a celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, (Labor Day), at Spea'ls Tavern. All arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2019