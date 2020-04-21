|
Thomas John Wasilowski, 77, of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, of cancer. He was born April 11, 1943, to Frank and Helen Wasilowski. He graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1961 and Pennsylvania State University in 1967 ("We are...!"), where he met his dance partner and wife of 54 years, Syble. Tom opened Wasilowski Architects (now Wasilowski-Barrage Architects) in 1974. There, he collaborated with many wonderful clients, contractors and business associates. He retired in 2011. Tom was a lifelong member of the American Institute of Architects. He was a dedicated volunteer construction supervisor with the Allegheny Valley Habitat for Humanity. Tom really knew how to build things! He was a man of many hobbies. As a member of Brackenridge Heights Country Club, he played golf but enjoyed the card games and camaraderie even more. He cherished the seasonal hunting and fishing trip with family and friends which provided many good stories that are still being told years later, especially at the Oregon Hunting and Fishing Club. Tom was happiest playing games with family, rooting for his favorite sports teams, fishing, or working in his wood shop. In addition to his wife, Syble E. (Kissel) Wasilowski, Tom is survived by his daughters, Heather (David) Strong and Holly (Derek) Samuelson. He was lovingly known as Dzia Dzia to his grandchildren, Sadie and Thomas Strong and Greta, Laney and Noelle Samuelson. He is also survived by Brother Ronald (Rita) and sisters Elaine (Tom) Danner, Karen (John) Conroy and Rita (Matthew) Rutherford, as well as nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. To send an online condolence, please visit dusterfh.com.