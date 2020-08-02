Thomas J. Willard, 68, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home. He was born June 15, 1952, in Pittsburgh. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret "Peggy" Willard; two children, Jonathan (Carly) Willard and Elizabeth "Beth" Willard and her fiance, James Lenz; and three grandchildren, Isaac, Roman, and Meier. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville and a former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 208 of Export. Funeral services for Thomas were private; a memorial will be held at a later date. The family is requesting memorial contributions, in Tom's name, be made payable to Boy Scout Troop 208, c/o Emmanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box #396, Export, PA 15632, or to Murrysville Trail Alliance, 4106 Hilty Road, Export, PA 15632. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
.