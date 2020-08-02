1/
Thomas J. Willard
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Willard, 68, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home. He was born June 15, 1952, in Pittsburgh. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret "Peggy" Willard; two children, Jonathan (Carly) Willard and Elizabeth "Beth" Willard and her fiance, James Lenz; and three grandchildren, Isaac, Roman, and Meier. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville and a former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 208 of Export. Funeral services for Thomas were private; a memorial will be held at a later date. The family is requesting memorial contributions, in Tom's name, be made payable to Boy Scout Troop 208, c/o Emmanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box #396, Export, PA 15632, or to Murrysville Trail Alliance, 4106 Hilty Road, Export, PA 15632. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved