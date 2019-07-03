Home

Thomas L. Brissel


1952 - 11
Thomas L. Brissel Obituary
Thomas L. Brissel went on rest Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 15, 1952, in Pittsburgh, to Betty Laidig and Clarence Brissel. He graduated from Penn High School. Those left to cherish memories are his wife, Irene (Norbert); sons, Tony and wife Amanda, of Virginia, Andrew and wife Jessica, of Ohio; daughter, Bobbie Jo (late Joseph) Bordell, and granddaughter, of Florida; brother, William and Patricia Brissel, of Florida, Judith and Charles Glunt, of Penn, BettyAnn and late Monte Cianciotto; and numerous nieces and nephews.
An intimate ceremony was held with wife, children and grandchild Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Arrangements were made by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 3, 2019
