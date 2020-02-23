|
Thomas L. "Rocky" Kephart, 62, of Freeport, formerly of Pitcairn, peacefully passed Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Rocky was the son of the late John and Josephine (Zoffuto) Isherwood; loving father of Amber Kephart and stepfather of Robert Siegel; and proud grandfather of Latrell. Rocky was the brother of John Kephart III and Tina (Earl) Winkle; and the nephew of Raymond and Rosalie Blehar. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.