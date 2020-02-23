Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Kephart


1958 - 2020
Thomas L. Kephart Obituary
Thomas L. "Rocky" Kephart, 62, of Freeport, formerly of Pitcairn, peacefully passed Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Rocky was the son of the late John and Josephine (Zoffuto) Isherwood; loving father of Amber Kephart and stepfather of Robert Siegel; and proud grandfather of Latrell. Rocky was the brother of John Kephart III and Tina (Earl) Winkle; and the nephew of Raymond and Rosalie Blehar. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
