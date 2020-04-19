|
|
Thomas Leonard Monteleone, 67, of Penn Township, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at William Penn Care Center. He was born Feb. 13, 1953, in Butler. Tom earned his bachelor's degree and master's degree in music education and performance from Duquesne University. He began his teaching career in the Penn-Trafford School District, and greatly enjoyed his experiences with the Penn-Trafford Marching Band, particularly their numerous trips to Disney World together. Tom retired in 2009, after 26 years of service to thousands of students. He was an exceptional bassoonist, performing in numerous pit orchestras, as well as being a member of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra for several years. Aside from his affinity for music, he possessed a deep interest in battleships. Tom is survived by several cousins; and his sister-in-law, Celeste Monteleone, of Tucson, Ariz. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent Monteleone. There will be no funeral service at this time. A memorial service to honor Tom's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Penn-Trafford Band Parent Association Inc., P.O. Box 448, Harrison City, PA 15636. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobefuneralHome.com.