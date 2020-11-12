1/1
Thomas L. Rafferty
1942 - 2020
Thomas Lee Rafferty, 78, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Hagerstown, Md. He was born May 2, 1942, in Scottdale, to the late Warren and Millie Rafferty. He is retired from Farzati Manufacturing as a computer engineer and General Electric as an onsite-machinist and completed 25 years of service as an instructor and site coordinator with the Motorcycle Safety Program for the state of Pennsylvania. Tom is the former commander of American Legion Post 981, past governor of Moose Lodge 1151, member of the former Praireton Masonic Lodge No. 178 and Pimento Masonic Lodge No. 292 and member of the Roosevelt Club. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Rafferty, of Greensburg, and Colleen Rafferty, of Hagerstown, Md.; son, Thomas Lee Rafferty and his wife, Vickie, of Youngwood; five grandchildren, Jordan Winters and fiancee, Amber Westley, Emily Brumfield and husband, Dennis, Amanda Sonnie and husband, Mike, Hope Buskirk and Tony Buskirk; three great-granddaughters, Sydney Sonnie, Savannah Brumfield and Madelyn Sonnie; brother, Ronald Rafferty, of Mercer; sister, Kathleen Pettit, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Donna Testa, Celeste Mulvehill, Shirley Capasso and Dorothy Capasso, of Greensburg, Deborah Capasso, of Hannastown, Natalina Brown and husband, Rich, of Homer City, and Mary Smith and husband, Glen, of Youngwood; brothers-in-law, Frank Capasso and Kenneth Capar, of Greensburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, sister Karen Capar, and most recently his sister-in-law, Dolores Shirey. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements were entrusted to the POTOMAC VALLEY CREMATION CENTER, in Hagerstown, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local veterans organization or to the John R. Marsh Cancer Center, c/o Meritus Healthcare Foundation, 11116 Medical Campus Road, Suite 3977, Hagerstown, MD 21742.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Potomac Valley Cremation Center
305 N Potomac St
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-5498
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
The Roosevelt Club lost a good member & a great friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom’s family & friends at this difficult time. We will miss seeing Tom and hearing his humorous stories. RIP our friend.
Roosevelt Club
Friend
November 11, 2020
Tom was a great man and he will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Leslie Jancowski and Doug Anderson
Friend
