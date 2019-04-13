Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Thomas L. Swiger


Thomas Louis Swiger, 62, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born July 28, 1956, in Fairmont, W.Va., a son of Glenna Shrader Swiger and the late William J. Swiger. Thomas was a loving father and husband who worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Johnson and Johnson for more than 25 successful years. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lorraine Stanek Swiger. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Derek Swiger, of Pittsburgh; daughters, Madison and Kaitlyn Swiger, both of Greensburg; brother, Robert Swiger, of Zelienople; sisters, Ann Hamilton (Mark), of Fairmont, W.Va., and Cynthia Swiger, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and is also survived by several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg. A memorial service for Thomas will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
