Thomas Lee ?Tom? Taylor, a.k.a. ?Pap Pap,? passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Taken from us all, way too soon. He was, and always will be, a wonderful husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by love of his life, Lorri A. Taylor (wife); his granddaughter, Avalyn Grace, who is his world and he was her hero; and his stepsons, Zachary and Anthony, who were his pride and joy, even through the rough times, as he saw them both grow into handsome men following in his footsteps, He adored his daughter-in-law, from the first "hello", his son, Tom Taylor, Tom's wife and daughter, of Louisiana, with whom he was happy to reconnect; his brothers, Eric Taylor, of Las Vegas, and Jeff Taylor, of Pennsylvania; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Bonnie Welsh, of Jeanette; and mother-in-law, Sonja Welsh, of Greensburg; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins all over the country. He was preceded in death by mother, Maryanne Taylor; and father, Oliver Taylor. He was not a famous man or a rich man. He didn't want to change the world or demand high expectations of anyone he knew. He was a loving man with a laugh that filled a room and his presence was always felt. He came running if your car needed fixed, a word of advice or a place to lay your head. Tom told the world his wife Lorri was his one and only true love. He told her "we were meant to be" and "who else am I supposed to love?" Theirs is a true love story that began in 1978 and will continue until they meet again. "We love you Tom, Forever plus one day!" The Taylor family requests donations towards final expenses in lieu of flowers. www.affordablecbs.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.