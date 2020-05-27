I still wake up in disbelief that I will never hear you call me baby, I will never feel your arms around me or cuddle and watch a movie. How did this happen? How do I survive? I love you more than anyone in the entire world ever could or ever will. I can NEVER replace what we have nor will I try. I love you to the moon and back I will forever be your Peaches..Please come see me in my dreams. I promise to keep you alive for Avalyn, you are her hero. I want to see you one more time but i know that is impossible. I want to see you come thru the door and hug us. I know you dont want us to cry but by heart is broken into pieces. I will get through and make you proud . I love you forever and a day, "I guess". My forver husband and forever soul. Kisses and hugs from me to you every day and every night. I will forever miss " My Jackass"

Lorri aka BABY Taylor

Spouse