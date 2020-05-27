Thomas L. Taylor
1965 - 2020-05-21
Thomas Lee ?Tom? Taylor, a.k.a. ?Pap Pap,? passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Taken from us all, way too soon. He was, and always will be, a wonderful husband, father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by love of his life, Lorri A. Taylor (wife); his granddaughter, Avalyn Grace, who is his world and he was her hero; and his stepsons, Zachary and Anthony, who were his pride and joy, even through the rough times, as he saw them both grow into handsome men following in his footsteps, He adored his daughter-in-law, from the first "hello", his son, Tom Taylor, Tom's wife and daughter, of Louisiana, with whom he was happy to reconnect; his brothers, Eric Taylor, of Las Vegas, and Jeff Taylor, of Pennsylvania; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Bonnie Welsh, of Jeanette; and mother-in-law, Sonja Welsh, of Greensburg; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins all over the country. He was preceded in death by mother, Maryanne Taylor; and father, Oliver Taylor. He was not a famous man or a rich man. He didn't want to change the world or demand high expectations of anyone he knew. He was a loving man with a laugh that filled a room and his presence was always felt. He came running if your car needed fixed, a word of advice or a place to lay your head. Tom told the world his wife Lorri was his one and only true love. He told her "we were meant to be" and "who else am I supposed to love?" Theirs is a true love story that began in 1978 and will continue until they meet again. "We love you Tom, Forever plus one day!" The Taylor family requests donations towards final expenses in lieu of flowers. www.affordablecbs.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
13 entries
May 26, 2020
Fly with the angels !!!
Joyce Beaudoin
Friend
May 25, 2020
You were a great boss and friend. Going to miss you alot Tom. Rest In Peace buddy.
Brandon Wray
Coworker
May 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Hold on to your memories, they will get you through
Shirley
Friend
May 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Farwell our brother, may you find peace and Joy on this next adventure! We will miss you.
Tim & Stephanie Stein
Friend
May 24, 2020
Tom, how can you no longer be on this earth? So unreal and so unfair to all of us. We miss you forever and ever. We still had so many whoopie pies to eat and bottles of hooch to drink together. You were the best brother in law...thank you for putting up with the antics of my sister and I when we got together. Hugs and so much love Lorri, Zach, Anthony and all who loved this man and will miss his mere presence. Love you!
Sandra Himmelreich
Family
May 24, 2020
I cant Imagine your Loss, but you are in my prayers and thoughts...May you always remember the Good Memories...
Lance Good
Friend
May 24, 2020
There are no words, Tom all we can say is your in no pain anymore, no more worries, Lorri will be ok, with your beautiful children and Avalyn, time will heal but she'll never forget you, so please just keep your eyes on her and your children and she will feel you beside you always, RIP my man.. I never met you but I feel I know you, since you've been sick, I've followed your illness,.. Fly High Tom..♥
Beverly Waugaman
Friend
May 24, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss he will be missed
Linda Simmons
Friend
May 24, 2020
Tom never wanted anything from anyone, hell of a guy. Some good memories of growing up. He will be missed.
Bill and Wendy Palmer.
Bill and Wendy Palmer
Friend
May 24, 2020
He was an amazing Manager and Co worker. You will be missed in so many ways. My condolences to your family.
Judy Neria
Coworker
May 24, 2020
Co Tom, was more than a boss, he was a family man and a friend. He was a great man with a wonderful laugh and great personality. I'm so glad I had the chance to work under him. Even though he hadn't been with us, we still missed him and wished he would come back. We will always remember you Tom, I know you and Paul are up there cutting up about your Steelers. We Love you Tom. Never forgotten. Rest Easy
Veronica Montaner
Coworker
May 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tom &Cathy McLaughlin
Acquaintance
May 24, 2020
I still wake up in disbelief that I will never hear you call me baby, I will never feel your arms around me or cuddle and watch a movie. How did this happen? How do I survive? I love you more than anyone in the entire world ever could or ever will. I can NEVER replace what we have nor will I try. I love you to the moon and back I will forever be your Peaches..Please come see me in my dreams. I promise to keep you alive for Avalyn, you are her hero. I want to see you one more time but i know that is impossible. I want to see you come thru the door and hug us. I know you dont want us to cry but by heart is broken into pieces. I will get through and make you proud . I love you forever and a day, "I guess". My forver husband and forever soul. Kisses and hugs from me to you every day and every night. I will forever miss " My Jackass"
Lorri aka BABY Taylor
Spouse
