Thomas L. Walas, 73, of Donegal, formerly of Harrisburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Thomas and Ruth (Sheckells) Walas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia. Prior to retirement, he was a union carpenter. He was a veteran, having served with the Coast Guard. He was a Penn State football fan and was a season ticket holder for 30 years. He also loved hunting and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Shaffer Walas, of Donegal; a son, Steven Walas and his wife, Tina, of Mechanicsburg; two grandsons, Tobias and Gabriel; and one brother, Stanley Swank, of Harrisburg. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Keith Deckinger officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 144, Donegal, PA 15628. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier