Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Walas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Walas


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Walas Obituary
Thomas L. Walas, 73, of Donegal, formerly of Harrisburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Thomas and Ruth (Sheckells) Walas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia. Prior to retirement, he was a union carpenter. He was a veteran, having served with the Coast Guard. He was a Penn State football fan and was a season ticket holder for 30 years. He also loved hunting and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Shaffer Walas, of Donegal; a son, Steven Walas and his wife, Tina, of Mechanicsburg; two grandsons, Tobias and Gabriel; and one brother, Stanley Swank, of Harrisburg. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Keith Deckinger officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 144, Donegal, PA 15628. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -