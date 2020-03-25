Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
Thomas M. Ashbaugh


1939 - 2020
Thomas M. Ashbaugh, 81, of Derry Township, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 10, 1939, in Derry Township, a son of the late Philip and Ida Evelyn (Bates) Ashbaugh. Prior to his retirement, Tom was an engineer at Kennametal in Latrobe. He was a veteran of the Air Force and a member of the First Church of God in Latrobe. He was also a member of the Cooperstown and Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen's Clubs, and the Latrobe Lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cassandra J. (Dias) Ashbaugh; a son, Thomas Ashbaugh; three brothers, William, John "Jack" and Philip Ashbaugh; and four sisters, Anna Mary Ashbaugh, Blanche E. Ashbaugh, Esther M. Ashbaugh and Idabelle Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Jenny Ashbaugh-Wano; two grandsons, Clint and Cole Wano; a great-granddaughter, Arianna Betton; a brother, George R. Ashbaugh (Judy); and a number of nieces and nephews. Services were private for the family. Interment took place in Coles Cemetery, Derry. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe, is assisting the family with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
