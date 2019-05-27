Thomas M. Barron Jr., 51, of Penn Township, passed away after a sudden and tragic illness Friday, May 24, 2019. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Debbie Gordon Barron; loving father of Dawnell (Chooch), Dayna, Denise (Ralph), Bubba, Desiree (Ryan), Andrea, and Gabriella; adoring grandfather of Rachel (Tony), Raelynn, Rhianna, Dallas, Kendra, Bryson, Silus, and Da'Shya; cherished son of Thomas Sr. and Babette; loyal brother of Julia and Eileen; devoted uncle of James; also survived by a large and loving family; many friends; and his faithful furry companion, Kaley. Tom was a huge sports enthusiast, drafting fantasy teams, watching, and playing. He enjoyed taking family vacations and dining out. He was a people person; he aimed to inspire anyone he met. Tom loved his family above all else, and his presence will be missed every day.

Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Humane Society Road Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601.