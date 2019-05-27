Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Barron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Barron


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas M. Barron Obituary
Thomas M. Barron Jr., 51, of Penn Township, passed away after a sudden and tragic illness Friday, May 24, 2019. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Debbie Gordon Barron; loving father of Dawnell (Chooch), Dayna, Denise (Ralph), Bubba, Desiree (Ryan), Andrea, and Gabriella; adoring grandfather of Rachel (Tony), Raelynn, Rhianna, Dallas, Kendra, Bryson, Silus, and Da'Shya; cherished son of Thomas Sr. and Babette; loyal brother of Julia and Eileen; devoted uncle of James; also survived by a large and loving family; many friends; and his faithful furry companion, Kaley. Tom was a huge sports enthusiast, drafting fantasy teams, watching, and playing. He enjoyed taking family vacations and dining out. He was a people person; he aimed to inspire anyone he met. Tom loved his family above all else, and his presence will be missed every day.
Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Humane Society Road Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now