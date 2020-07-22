Dr. Thomas (Tom) DiLorenzo's death is hard to believe and impossible to stomach. To say he loved his family does not fully capture the way he would light up when talking about his children, grandchildren, and wife. He deserved more time with them.

Those that know Tom know he was a tireless visionary. On a notecard he carried in his jacket pocket, throughout the day he jotted down ideas of how things could and should be better for students at the University of North Dakota, how to help faculty succeed in a new and demanding environment, and how to make the University more equitable.

Tom was an optimist; he truly believed in and nurtured the best in people. He was one of those rare individuals who when he asked, How are you? you knew he truly heard and appreciated your response. He challenged those of us who worked for him and alongside him to be successful. Tasked us with not accepting the way things have always been as the only way things can or should be. He asked us probing questions and intently listened with sincerity to our opinions, strategies, and goals. He always vested in us a sense that he had confidence we would succeed, with whatever you come up with will be great.

Tom's death is devastating. Those that were lucky to call him friend are better people because his friendship meant he had committed to mentor our success. Tom left a legacy, he empowered his friends to be better people for our communities, and in doing so showed us the privilege we had through our work to do better things for our community and the world.

In loving respect to Dr. DiLorenzo, seek genuine connection with people, choose to see the best in people, and offer a bit of your wisdom in an effort to nurture others successif we all act a little more like Tom our community and world will continue to be a better place.

Also, every once in a while he would remind all of us to treat yo' self!

Shannon R. Mikula Mikula

Friend