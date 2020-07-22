1/1
Thomas M. DiLorenzo
1956 - 2020
Thomas Michael DiLorenzo, a lifelong learner, teacher, leader in higher education and lover of his family and life itself, died suddenly Friday, July 17, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. He was 63 years old. Born in Greensburg to Emil and Mary Jane DiLorenzo, Tom was the valedictorian of his high school class in Jeannette, and went on to the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated cum laude with degrees in economics and psychology. He earned his doctorate of philosophy degree in clinical psychology from West Virginia University. Upon completion of his graduate degree, Tom joined the faculty at the University of Missouri, where he rose through the ranks to become chair of the Department of Psychology. In 1999, he was named dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Delaware, where he met his future wife, Suzanne Austin. Tom moved to Birmingham, Ala., in 2010, when he was named dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Suzanne arrived later and served UAB as senior vice provost. Tom later was named provost and senior vice president at the University of North Dakota, a position from which he retired in June, 2020. Tom and Suzanne moved to Charleston July 1, 2020. Tom was known in higher education circles for his servant leadership with an eye toward the bedrock principles of shared governance with faculty, staff and students. He was a true advocate for and a steward of the institutions he served. He provided clear-eyed guidance for his universities in a multitude of issues, including affordability, access, state funding, diversity and inclusion, free expression of speech on campus and economic development at the local, state and national levels. Tom is survived by his wife, Suzanne; her daughter, Lilla Alchon (Alex Dickson), both of Washington, DC; his daughter, Kendall Wagner, (Alex Wagner), and grandchildren, Keegan and Harper, all of Newark, Del.; and son, Nathan DiLorenzo (Angela Tomaso), and grandchild, Brooklyn, all of Des Plaines, Ill. He also is survived by brothers, John, of Greensburg, Mark, of Hermitage, and stepbrothers, Rick and Don Holtzman, of Atlanta, Ga., and Mechanicsburg, respectively. Tom loved cooking and traveling. Tom's family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the College of Charleston Cougar Pantry, the UAB Blazer Kitchen and the UND Food for Thought Pantry. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Jul. 22, 2020
July 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Tom and I went to school together at Jeannette and at University of Pittsburgh. He was a good friend and best man at our wedding. We had some good times together. Keith and Laurie Yanos
Keith Yanos
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Our prayers are with you all at this time.

Paulette DiLorenzo
David and Melissa Sisti
Joe and Anna Sisti
Sherry and Scott, and Austin Smith
Sherry Smith
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Our prayers are with you all at this time.

Paulette DiLorenzo
David and Melissa Sisti
Joe and Anna Sisti
Sherry and Scott, and Austin Smith
Sherry Smith
Friend
July 23, 2020
It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that I send my condolences. I remember Tom and his brothers as youngsters, and of course his dear parents. His maternal grandmother and my mother were first cousins so we were together at many family gatherings. Though it's been many years, I still can picture those handsome Di Lorenzo boys.
You have all been in my prayers with love and sympathy. May you find comfort in your wonderful memories and may Tom rest in eternal peace.
Mary Jo Balya Zappone
Family
July 23, 2020
Late in my career at the University of Missouri I had the good fortune to serve as associate Chair with Tom. Although nearly 20 years younger than me, he was in many ways a mentor for me: both as an administrator and as a teacher. When Tom left Mizzou, I was elated at his upward movement in academics and equally saddened by the loss for me and Mizzou. As I read the words other have left here, it is clear that there are many who knew Tom was a mensch. What a loss.
Dennis Wright
Friend
July 23, 2020
Suzanne,

Please accept my deepest, heartfelt condolences for your loss. As one of the countless people whose life was transformed by Tom, I share your grief. I continue to "pay forward" what he gave me to sustain his legacy.

My thoughts and prayers to you and your families.

Sincerely,

Mark Stanton
Mark Stanton
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Dear Suzanne and Family Members,
I was a fellow Department Chair with Tom at the University of Missouri and worked closely with him from the Chancellor's Office during his last years here at Missouri.

Tom always represented so well his outstanding department, and we tried to give support to the Department of Psychology while he was Chair. Tom was a proud advocate for excellence being pursued by his department and the university.

Most importantly, he was a kind and giving person who always had a big smile and words of support for his friends and colleagues. I last saw him at a professional meeting a few years ago. He looked so happy! And he always brightened our day!

I just heard this morning the sad news of his untimely death and want to let you know how much he as valued by so many people that may be unfamiliar to you. Tom was a gem in every way, and I feel the loss deeply, myself.

May God Bless all of you and give you peace as you reflect on the gift he was to so many people.

Brady Deaton
Chancellor Emeritus, University of Missouri
Brady Deaton Deaton
Friend
July 23, 2020
Tom was and will always be a wonderful colleague that ended up becoming a dear friend. Tom was a joy to work with. He always let people speak their mind and he listened to everyone's perspectives. He served his Provost role extremely well during a very difficult time at UND. I had a boss once tell me "If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job". Tom, as a result of his position as Provost was always "in trouble" with someone because he cared soo deeply for this university and the success of our faculty, staff and students. He was not afraid to address issues head on and he never shy'd away from conflict. Even though there was so much difficult work that needed to be done during Tom's tenure, he ALWAYS remained professional, courteous and kind. In the five years that I worked with him on a daily basis, I never heard Tom raise his voice, or lose his cool towards anyone. He was under a tremendous amount of stress during his tenure, and he always came to work with a smile on his face, and a solution to consider. UND is in a good position for the future because of Tom DiLorenzo's leadership and care and I am a better leader because of him. My heartfelt prayers go out to his wife and children, and I just want you to know how much Tom meant to so many of us!! I will miss him dearly, but I will never forget him.
Karla Mongeon-Stewart
Coworker
July 23, 2020
I am very sorry for the most tragic loss of your partner Tom. When your Chaired the UD Art Department, I remember the joy I observed you communicate in your spirit, actions and body from this treasured partnership. I also wish to validate the very positive endorsements I also witnessed Tom skillfully delivered in his roles while at UD.

To say gone too soon is trite understatement, however I can affirm first-hand how much loss you and your families will feel as I too recently lost my life partner. While not at all an expert and with tear filled eyes, I can encourage you to abundantly re-run and savor the many positive and rewarding exchanges and feelings of the life you shared while on planet Earth.

Take care & stay strong,
Vera
Vera E Kaminski
Friend
July 23, 2020
Suzanne: continued prayers and concern for you and your entire family.
Tim Johnson
Coworker
July 23, 2020
A great friend in high school. We shared classes and clubs and tried to become better public speakers at ToastMasters Youth Group sponsored by his father Emil!
We would talk of future plans and wish each other the best
A great smile,warm personality, and funny sense of humor
Thoughts and prayers to his wife and children and to all the lives he has touched.
Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow
Grant Koher
Classmate
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your terrible loss, our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Adam and Christi Baughman
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Suzanne,

I am so sorry! I am thinking about you and praying for you and your family every day. Tom was a wonderful leader who supported our program at UD
Barry J
Barry Joyce
July 23, 2020
As an event planner at the University of Delaware it was my job to check in with a client prior to the start of their meeting. I recall checking in with Dr. DiLorenzo at his first meeting in the building I worked. As long as their were chocolate chip cookies - he was set. I'd imagine he was joking but it was a fun lighthearted start to a conversation and something I've remembered for many years. He was very personable. As someone who actually had very little direct interaction with him I still immediately recalled both this story and the fact that he always seemed to be smiling.
Darlene Cartwright
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Dear Suzanne, Deepest condolences to you & your family. So many of us in Charleston are so very sorry that your move to our city resulted in such a tragedy for you. Do take care of yourself. We are thinking of you & will keep you in our prayers. Rest In Peace Tom. Jan Maria Pittman
Jan Maria Pittman
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Sending prayers for Tom’s family and friends.
Linda Tanyer Haluck
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Dear Suzanne and Family:

May Tom's memory be a blessing to all, and may you feel the comfort and warmth of the love of those across the country who are keeping you close in thought and deed.

I wish you peace in the days ahead and that you can celebrate Tom's life in a manner befitting the lives he impacted across his career and path.

Tom will always be an honorary member of the 40th and Fabulous ACE Fellows Class of 2004-05 his engagement and travel with all of us will always be a bright spot in remembering the year.

With deepest sympathy and my heartfelt condolences,
J. Michael Durnil
ACE Class of 2004-05
J. Michael Durnil
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I have worked in the public sector for 26 years, almost exclusively in education. Tom is easily one of the top executives that I have ever had the pleasure to work with. I also had the pleasure of being hall neighbors with Tom at Gallery Apts., so I can call Tom a good friend, excellent neighbor, colleague and mentor. Thanks for letting me be a small part of your exceptional life.
Mike Pieper
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Your tragedy was felt by the entire community. For my wife and I, retirees affiliated with CofC through seniors' courses, attendance at myriad events and part-time work at the college bookstore, we felt the need to send condolences even though we don't know you. Coming here in 2014, the college was a big part of our happy retirement experience. This blemish was so unexpected. Please realize many in the community and the college will care for and support your well being. Good luck to you as you move on.
Paul & Sherry Keefer
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
My sympathies to Tom's family.

I was shocked and saddened by Tom's sudden, tragic and senseless death. I met him within the first month of his arrival at UND and served on various committees with him over the 7 years he was at UND. We also frequently had coffee at Archives Coffee House. The last time I saw Tom was in late February/early March 2020 and he was certainly in his element; introducing in-coming President Armacost around campus to faculty, staff and students. They stopped by my office (along with the A&S Dean) and Tom made the nicest introduction of me to the President. I will not soon forget it, and it perfectly resonates with Tom's impact and influence at UND and beyond. The pandemeic made a final campus-wide going away ceremony (a tradition at UND) for Tom impossible. I am thankful I got to say Hi to him when he stopped by my office with President Armacost.

Ric Ferraro
UND Psychology
Ric Ferraro Ferraro
Friend
July 22, 2020
Tom was the all time best boss I've ever had, and I've had several I liked. He brought me to Grand Forks, and was always, invariably supportive, kind, and creative. He was also, aside from my dear husband, about the best man I ever knew. He was a truly good person, and I'm so very sorry he's gone.
Stephanie Walker
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dr. Thomas (Tom) DiLorenzo's death is hard to believe and impossible to stomach. To say he loved his family does not fully capture the way he would light up when talking about his children, grandchildren, and wife. He deserved more time with them.
Those that know Tom know he was a tireless visionary. On a notecard he carried in his jacket pocket, throughout the day he jotted down ideas of how things could and should be better for students at the University of North Dakota, how to help faculty succeed in a new and demanding environment, and how to make the University more equitable.
Tom was an optimist; he truly believed in and nurtured the best in people. He was one of those rare individuals who when he asked, How are you? you knew he truly heard and appreciated your response. He challenged those of us who worked for him and alongside him to be successful. Tasked us with not accepting the way things have always been as the only way things can or should be. He asked us probing questions and intently listened with sincerity to our opinions, strategies, and goals. He always vested in us a sense that he had confidence we would succeed, with whatever you come up with will be great.
Tom's death is devastating. Those that were lucky to call him friend are better people because his friendship meant he had committed to mentor our success. Tom left a legacy, he empowered his friends to be better people for our communities, and in doing so showed us the privilege we had through our work to do better things for our community and the world.
In loving respect to Dr. DiLorenzo, seek genuine connection with people, choose to see the best in people, and offer a bit of your wisdom in an effort to nurture others successif we all act a little more like Tom our community and world will continue to be a better place.
Also, every once in a while he would remind all of us to treat yo' self!
Shannon R. Mikula Mikula
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear DiLorenzo family:
Although we have not personally met as I'm originally from Minnesota and lived for several years on King Street in Charleston I do feel some connection. I am so sorry for this terrible situation just as you all were moving into a wonderful new phase of life. Please understand how many of us feel such sorrow for your great loss in a time that is like none other we've known in this lifetime.
May God bless and care for you all.
Mary Gallagher
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Suzanne, Tom was a wonderful colleague and friend. I appreciated so much being able to be involved in bringing the two of you to UAB. My relationship with you while there was always meaningful and enjoyable. Tom brought a very thoughtful and admirable set of thoughts to the many discussions that we had. I especially enjoyed the time that Donna and I got to share with you and Tom when we traveled to Turkey. It was a very special time and I have fond memories of some very special moments we had in that group together. My heart is broken for you and for all of your family's members at this tragic and senseless loss. I wish you the best and hope that you find comfort during this difficult period of sadness in the life of your family and yourself. Tom will certainly be missed by so many and his contributions will continue on well beyond his passing.
Harold Jones
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Thomas Michael DiLorenzo's career was in higher education. Mine was in Pre-K through 12. But our experiences were similar in many ways, and our convictions and aspirations for our faculty, staff, students, and institutions were the same. If good fortune had given me the opportunity to know him, I think we would have talked and smiled a lot and become friends. We came to Charleston in 2000, where I worked at Porter-Gaud School for several years before my retirement. One of the city's few bright lights during the last decade has been the College of Charleston. We hope you, Suzanne Austin, can find it in your heart to stay and help CofC grow, and we offer our hand in friendship. We extend deepest sympathies for your loss and mourn the loss of a good and true educator and citizen of the world.
Mr and Mrs Gardiner Dodd
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Dear Dr. Austin - You are in my constant thoughts. I am so very sorry for your loss for you and your families. Tom was a very special person and I am sure he is wrapping his loving arms around you. Take care. K.
Kay Kirk
Coworker
July 21, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family and friends during this time of bereavement. I did not know your husband but from reading his obituary, what a wonderful person he must have been, as well as a most generous and unselfish person. The field of education has suffered a great loss as well. I hope your memories of Dr. DiLorenzo will comfort all of you in the dark days ahead . All of us here in Charleston mourn his passing and truly saddened by this tragedy .
Courtney Daniels
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Tom came into my life with two other brothers when my mother married his father sis years after my father passed away. Tom was always the responsible one but with a tremendous sense of humor. His antics always made us feel better and brought us out of our funk. The world is better because he was he. I know I am!!
Don Holtzman
Brother
July 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about the tragic event in Charleston and the death of Tom. I supervised him when he was a Psychology Resident at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was a wonderful person and excellent psychologist. I mourn with you.
Will Johnson
William Johnson
Teacher
July 21, 2020
Suzanne,
As we welcome you into the College of Charleston family, my heart aches with grief for your tragic loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the rest of your family.
Sincere condolences,
Peggy Boykin, Chair, College of Charleston Foundation Board
Peggy Boykin
Coworker
July 21, 2020
May the family have a peace that surpasses all understanding. Hearts go out to you all during this challenging time.You all are loved and not alone during this time.
Zoe Gooden
Student
July 21, 2020
I am so sad to hear this news. When we were kids, it was always fun to get together with Tom and his brothers. My heart goes out to his brothers and family. You are all in my prayers. Cousin Don BalyaQ
Don Balya
Family
July 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss.I went to school with Tom and remember him as a good man. Ok
Jeffrey Stinebiser
Classmate
July 21, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I send you this note of condolence in this tragic moment. Tom was a terrific guy, and I knew him through my association with the UND Aerospace Foundation. He was a tireless champion of UND, and his passion to help improve the university was evident to all who knew him. His quiet persistence and allegiance to the mission of exceptional higher education was admirable. Always a gentleman, he was easy to like and his quick wit made conversation lively. I know all who knew him are better for it.

Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Chuck Ahearn
Director & President
Ray Foundation, Inc.
Chuck Ahearn
Friend
July 21, 2020
Tom's legacy will live on. Praying for comfort and peace.
LaShell Cameron
Friend
July 21, 2020
As one of eight deans at the University of Delaware where Tom once served, my most sincere condolences go out to his family and friends. We are all deeply saddened to hear of his passing. I did not overlap with Tom, but have learned of his contributions to university leadership through my colleagues. As dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, I am pleased to learn of Tom's passion for resolving food insecurity and will make a contribution to the pantries designated on behalf of my college.
mark rieger rieger
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Provost DiLorenzo was a great boss and wonderful man. I had the opportunity to work with him on many projects and enjoyed the time we spent together. He was a very thoughtful, intelligent and funny man and I will truly miss him. They last day of work for him at UND he took the time to email me and thank me for all the work I helped him with and in representing UND so well for our students, faculty and staff. Provost always had the best interest in mind for our students, faculty and staff and he truly was a servant leader. To his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings, I offer my sincerest condolences. Please know your husband, father, grandfather, brother, made a difference and touched many peoples lifes. Rest In Peace Provost. You will be missed.
Chad Bushy
Coworker
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to this family. Sorry such a tragedy had to happen to you. My prayers are with you.
Pat
July 21, 2020
I am shocked and saddened to hear about Tom. My condolences to the DiLorenzo family. May he rest in peace.
Judy Lewis
Classmate
July 20, 2020
Tom was a wonderful man and I always enjoyed my interactions with him. Regardless of the topic or where each of us stood on an issue, he was always respectful, listening closely, and open to varied opinions. Although our relationship was primarily professional, I considered him a friend and he will be deeply missed by many.
Darin King
Coworker
July 20, 2020
Kendall, Nathan, and Suzanne,

Tom was truly an amazing man. For me, he was the best mentor I could ever have dreamed of. He had an enormous impact on me, and I am forever grateful.

Kendall, it was wonderful seeing your dad whenever you showed up - he lit up. And Nathan, I loved to hear your dad talk about you. What joy you both brought him.

I hope at some point you can remember his warm smile and feel some peace. I am so sure that's what he would want for you.
Mary Dozier
Friend
