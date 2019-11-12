Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gehm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Gehm


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Gehm Obituary
Thomas M. Gehm, 82, of Confluence, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He was born June 7, 1937, in McKeesport, a son of the late William E. and Ester Griffith Gehm. Prior to his retirement, Tom was employed as a veterinary technician and U.S. Steel in Homestead, where he was the group leader expeditor. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne, in 2014; five brothers, Robert, Stephen, Ralph, William and Louis Gehm; and one sister, Ester Pomycalla. He is survived by his wife, Zhang Xiaofeng; daughters, Ranelle Roth (Wib) and Tommie McLaughlin (Robert); one brother, Michael Salai; one sister, Suzanne Bixler; and three grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, with additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -