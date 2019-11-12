|
Thomas M. Gehm, 82, of Confluence, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He was born June 7, 1937, in McKeesport, a son of the late William E. and Ester Griffith Gehm. Prior to his retirement, Tom was employed as a veterinary technician and U.S. Steel in Homestead, where he was the group leader expeditor. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne, in 2014; five brothers, Robert, Stephen, Ralph, William and Louis Gehm; and one sister, Ester Pomycalla. He is survived by his wife, Zhang Xiaofeng; daughters, Ranelle Roth (Wib) and Tommie McLaughlin (Robert); one brother, Michael Salai; one sister, Suzanne Bixler; and three grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, with additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21, 2019